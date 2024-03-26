Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 18,638 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,638 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.94. The stock had a trading volume of 833,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.56 and a 52-week high of $101.37.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

