Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 173,835 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 173,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Vontier at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vontier by 89.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vontier by 101.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 159.3% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vontier by 43.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. 122,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,733. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNT. Argus raised their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

