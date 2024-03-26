Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,257,000 after buying an additional 62,045 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

RGA traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.16. 39,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.21 and a 52 week high of $193.44.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

