Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,333 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. 3,449,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,788,388. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

