Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $11.88 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 197,540 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 243.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 23.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.25. 145,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,977. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

