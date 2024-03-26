Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $18.28 Million Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $18,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 307.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 953.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Stellantis Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:STLA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.84. 2,097,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

