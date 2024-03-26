Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $8.17 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 205.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,276,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,100,621. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $168.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.