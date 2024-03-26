Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $10.65 Million in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,085,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,648,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 3,125,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,025,467. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 984.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.