Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $5.53 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,226 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 35,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.88. 1,248,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045,741. The firm has a market cap of $187.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

