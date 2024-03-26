Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $6.39 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.06% of Elastic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 6.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Elastic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Elastic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,248 shares of company stock worth $15,021,473 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.76. 211,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,187. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 219.65 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

