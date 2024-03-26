Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $7.12 Million in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 301,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $783,425.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,768,876 shares in the company, valued at $38,596,874.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,577 shares of company stock worth $6,334,848 in the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HashiCorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 254,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

