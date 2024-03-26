Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 29,457 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $17,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 15,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $2,059,612.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,833,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,060 shares of company stock worth $62,975,619. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock remained flat at $133.79 during trading on Tuesday. 146,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $139.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.45 and its 200-day moving average is $116.25.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

