Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,439 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.22. 3,338,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,779,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061 over the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

