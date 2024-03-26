Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 407.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 372,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,200 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. 866,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $263.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.