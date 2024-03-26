Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 611,333 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 611,333 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 47,002 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 38,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 164,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.11. 1,308,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,179,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $88.54 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

