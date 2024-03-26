Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 6,137 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.85. 893,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,811. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $138.52.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 203.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

