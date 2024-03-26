Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,646 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $18,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,294,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,002,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,467,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,807,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WSC traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 232,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

