ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,745,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ASE Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,295 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,456,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 927,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASX stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

