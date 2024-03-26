Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,141,680 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 132.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141,680 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.29% of O-I Glass worth $32,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OI. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in O-I Glass by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 7.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 121,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $917,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

O-I Glass Trading Up 0.8 %

OI traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 309,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,863. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.