Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 326,448 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1,587.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,448 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.48% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $56,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,648,000 after acquiring an additional 46,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $166.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,156. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.27. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

