Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,368 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $54,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,469,643.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,047 shares of company stock valued at $28,599,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

