Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 270,745 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 201.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,745 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.42% of Qorvo worth $45,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.40. 320,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,434. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average of $102.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

