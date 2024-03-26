Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 317.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,810 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.99% of Arrow Electronics worth $65,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,212,000 after buying an additional 206,939 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $230,362,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,826,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,293,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.00. 277,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,881. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.00. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

