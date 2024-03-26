Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $34.21 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 129.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,940 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.50% of Antero Resources worth $34,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.39. 1,601,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

