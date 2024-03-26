Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $41.07 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6,079.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $41,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $226,556,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in IDEX by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after purchasing an additional 631,172 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IDEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 316.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,667,000 after acquiring an additional 280,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $243.32. 107,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,737. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.56 and a 200-day moving average of $212.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

