Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $44.49 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 702.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,597 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $44,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

NYSE:WST traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $387.63. The company had a trading volume of 178,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.52. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.42 and a 1-year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

