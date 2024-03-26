Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 127.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $58,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,946,000 after acquiring an additional 80,245 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 214,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.6 %

ADM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.