Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 197,169 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 471.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,169 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of VeriSign worth $49,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VeriSign by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 811.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Up 0.3 %

VRSN traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.67. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.19 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,512 shares of company stock worth $4,427,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.