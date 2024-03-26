Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 167.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 213,931 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Skyworks Solutions worth $38,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after buying an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $152,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4,811.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,533,000 after acquiring an additional 508,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,083,000 after purchasing an additional 465,223 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.94. 690,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,841. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.89. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

