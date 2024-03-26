Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 137,704 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,704 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.47% of Pure Storage worth $52,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 76,421 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $433,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 12.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,181,000 after buying an additional 126,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 238.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 54,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.77. 1,334,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $58.46.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

