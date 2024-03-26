Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 145,076 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 145,076 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $47,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after acquiring an additional 448,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3,139.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 436,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $165,219,000 after buying an additional 423,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,991. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.41 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.66.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

