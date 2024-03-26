Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 243,664 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,664 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $61,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.82. 929,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,143. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

