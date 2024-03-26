Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for approximately 3.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,933,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,364,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451,864 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $275.92. The company had a trading volume of 34,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,836. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.83 and a 200-day moving average of $275.24. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

