Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock Position Raised by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,613 shares during the period. Assured Guaranty accounts for approximately 2.9% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 1.56% of Assured Guaranty worth $66,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 275.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.5 %

AGO opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $5,083,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,099,662.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

