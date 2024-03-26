Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.05% from the stock’s previous close.

ATXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $809.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Astria Therapeutics

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 66,700.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

