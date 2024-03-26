Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.67.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATH

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Athabasca Oil stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,392,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.54 and a 52 week high of C$5.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.28.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4798903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.