Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of AY opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.