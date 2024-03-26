Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 74 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.89. 11,137,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,087,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.90 and a 1 year high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,442,145 shares of company stock worth $665,553,088 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

