Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,000,719 shares of company stock valued at $145,892,538. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $167.39. 2,745,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,022,833. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.10 and a 200 day moving average of $139.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.96.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

