Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 153.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.36. 6,180,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,662,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.26. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.