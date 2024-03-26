Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $130,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $266.90. 112,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

