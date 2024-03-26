Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Booking by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $34.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,661.08. The company had a trading volume of 274,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,574.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,306.96. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

