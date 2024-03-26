Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.39. 8,117,125 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

