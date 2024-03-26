Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned 1.63% of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 566.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter.

India Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA INQQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. 50,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,653. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.99. India Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $14.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

About India Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (INQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INQQ The India Internet & Ecommerce index. The fund tracks an index of companies centered around the internet and e-commerce technology in India. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. INQQ was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by India.

