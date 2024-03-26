Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 55,000 CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CBAK Energy Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 257.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 49,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance

CBAK Energy Technology stock remained flat at $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,582. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.83.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.