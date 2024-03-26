Atticus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,920,000. Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the third quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 533,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $107,161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $239.06. 1,285,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,632. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.01 and a 200-day moving average of $213.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

