Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 290,839 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,672,000 after acquiring an additional 234,058 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. 4,306,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,866. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

