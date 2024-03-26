Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,651 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after buying an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.52. 3,584,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,826. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

