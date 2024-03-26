Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $235.00 at Evercore ISI

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.08.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.49. 171,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,977. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,224,713,000 after acquiring an additional 412,434 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.