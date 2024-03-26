Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 60100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon Advanced Materials
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.